Museu de Auschwitz pede que visitantes evitem caminhadas sobre trilhos

Veja aqui a íntegra do post em inglês do museu em que há o apelo para evitar as caminhadas sobre os trilhos.

When you come to @AuschwitzMuseum remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory. There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths. pic.twitter.com/TxJk9FgxWl