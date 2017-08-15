Grupo Feitosa de Comunicação
 Redação: +55 (67) 3317-7890
Terça, 10 de Outubro de 2017 | Desde 1980
Envie Sua Notícia Pelo WhatsApp: (67) 9974-5440  Rádios
  Menu
a crítica
  BUSCA
IMF | Terça, 10 de Outubro de 2017 - 12:48

IMF raises growth projection for Brazil in 2017 from 0,3% to 0,7%

EmailPinterestTwitterGoogle PlusFacebook
Diretora-gerente do Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI), Christine Lagarde
Diretora-gerente do Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI), Christine Lagarde / Marcello Casal Jr./Arquivo/Agência Brasil

 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised the growth projection for Brazil's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017, from 0,3% to 0,7%. In a report released today (Oct.10), IMF has also upgraded Latin America's growth projection from 1% to 1,2%.

The global growth projection for 2017 is now 3,6%, 0,1 percentage point above the previous forecast and well above 2016's global growth rate of 3,2% percent, which was the lowest since the global financial crises, IMF stressed. 

The organism forecasts a 1,5% GDP growth for Brazil in 2018, while in Latin America as a whole the growth will hit 1,9% next year. The global growth projection for 2018 is 3,7%.

The IMF report highlights “the picture is very different from early last year, when the world economy faced faltering growth and financial market turbulence.”

Incomplete recovery

The document states, however, that the global economic recovery is still “incomplete”. Part of the reason is nominal and real wage growth have remained low, even in advanced economies that have shown output growth. 

“This wage sluggishness follows many years during which median real incomes grew much more slowly than incomes at the top, or even stagnated”, the report reads.

Plus, the document says, “emerging market and low-income commodity exporters, especially energy exporters, continue to face challenges as do several countries experiencing civil or political unrest, mostly in the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America.”

EmailEnviar EmailTwitterTwitterGoogle PlusGoogle PlusFacebookFacebook
Veja Também
GERALMesmo com operação de segurança, passeios turísticos são mantidos na Rocinha
INTERNACIONALOposição no parlamento catalão diz que discurso de Puigdemont foi "golpe"
INTERNACIONALCatalunha declara independência, mas suspende plebiscito por negociações
CultoGuarda (3)SEGURANÇAPrefeitura comemora dia nacional da Guarda Civil Municipal
Comentários
Últimas Notíciasver todas as notícias
InfoImoveis
ShopCar
 
   
© Copyright 2017 A Crítica. Todos os Direitos Reservados
DothNewsPlataformadothComDesenvolvimento