06 de Janeiro de 2018 Grupo Feitosa de Comunicação
(67) 99974-5440
(67) 3317-7890
VARIEDADES

Globo de Ouro 2018: previsões sobre as principais categorias

No Brasil, a premiação será transmitida pelo canal TNT, a partir das 22h

6 Janeiro 2018 - 09h00
O Globo de Ouro 2018 inicia a temporada de grandes premiações em Hollywood já no próximo domingo, dia 7 de janeiro
O Globo de Ouro 2018 inicia a temporada de grandes premiações em Hollywood já no próximo domingo, dia 7 de janeiro

O Globo de Ouro 2018 inicia a temporada de grandes premiações em Hollywood já no próximo domingo, dia 7 de janeiro. No Brasil, a premiação será transmitida pelo canal TNT, a partir das 22h. "A Forma da Água", de Guillermo Del Toro, lidera as indicações entre os filmes, concorrendo em sete categorias, incluindo melhor filme de drama e melhor diretor.

Vamos às previsões nas principais categorias:

CINEMA

Melhor filme de drama

Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome
Dunkirk
The Post
A Forma da Água
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Jessica Chastain, Mollys Game
Sally Hawkins, A Forma da Água
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post.
Michelle Williams, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Timothée Chalamet, Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

The Disaster Artist
Corra!
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Eu, Tonya
Lady Bird

Melhor diretor

Guillermo Del Toro, A Forma da Água
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Uma Mulher Fantástica (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Camboja)
In the Fade (Alemanha/França)
Loveless (Rússia)
The Square (Suécia/Alemanha/França)

TV

Melhor série de drama

The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Handmaids Tale
This Is Us

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce.
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us.
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Mable (Foi a que teve a melhor repercussão crítica).
SMILF
Master of None
Will & Grace

Melhor minissérie ou telefilme

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan.
Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks.
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

