'A Favorita' lidera indicações ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira, 10, os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards, prêmio conhecido por antecipar várias escolhas da Academia no Oscar. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 13 de janeiro de 2019.

A Favorita lidera o número de indicações, com 14, incluindo a de melhor filme; Pantera Negra vem logo atrás, com 12, seguido por O Primeiro Homem, O Retorno de Mary Poppins, Nasce uma Estrela e Vice, com nove indicações cada um; Roma tem 8.

Nas categorias de TV, a HBO e a Netflix lideram com 20 indicações, seguidas por FX (17), Amazon (12) e NBC (11). As séries com o maior número de indicações são The Americans (FX), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) e Escape at Dannemora (Showtime), com 5 cada.

O Critics' Choice Awards é organizado pela Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) e pela Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA).

Veja os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Melhor Filme

Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

A Favorita

O Primeiro Homem

Green Book - O Guia

Se A Rua Beale Falasse

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Roma

Nasce Uma Estrela

Vice

Melhor Ator

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela

Willem Dafoe - At Eternitys Gate

Ryan Gosling - O Primeiro Homem

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia

Melhor Atriz

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Glenn Close - A Esposa

Toni Collette - Hereditário

Olivia Colman - A Favorita

Lady Gaga - Nasce Uma Estrela

Melissa McCarthy - Poderia Me Perdoar?

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Guia

Timothée Chalamet - Querido Menino

Adam Driver - Infiltrado Na Klan

Sam Elliott - Nasce Uma Estrela

Richard E. Grant -Poderia Me Perdoar?

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - O Primeiro Homem

Nicole Kidman - Boy Erased: Uma Verdade Anulada

Regina King - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Emma Stone - A Favorita

Rachel Weisz -A Favorita

Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem

Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série

Thomasin McKenzie - Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould - Vida Selvagem

Millicent Simmonds - Um Lugar Silencioso

Amandla Stenberg - O Ódio que Você Semeia

Sunny Suljic - Mid90s

Melhor Elenco

Pantera Negra

Podres de Ricos

A Favorita

Vice

As Viúvas

Melhor Diretor

Damien Chazelle - O Primeiro Homem

Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia

Yorgos Lanthimos - A Favorita

Spike Lee - Infiltrado na Klan

Adam McKay - Vice

Melhor Roteiro Original

Bo Burnham - Oitava Série

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - A Favorita

Adam McKay - Vice

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Pantera Negra

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty -Poderia Me Perdoar?

Barry Jenkins - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters - Nasce Uma Estrela

Josh Singer - O Primeiro Homem

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee -Infiltrado na Klan

Melhor fotografia

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

James Laxton - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Matthew Libatique -Nasce Uma Estrela

Rachel Morrison - Pantera Negra

Robbie Ryan - A Favorita

Linus Sandgren - O Primeiro Homem

Melhor Design de Produção

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Pantera Negra

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez - Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman - Podres de Ricos

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - A Favorita

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - O Primeiro Homem

John Myhre, Gordon Sim - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Edição

Jay Cassidy - Nasce Uma Estrela

Hank Corwin - Vice

Tom Cross - O Primeiro Homem

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough - Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - A Favorita

Joe Walker - As Viúvas

Melhor Figurino

Alexandra Byrne - Duas Rainhas

Ruth Carter - Pantera Negra

Julian Day - Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell - A Favorita

Sandy Powell - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Maquiagem

Pantera Negra

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Favorita

Duas Rainhas

Suspiria

Vice

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

O Primeiro Homem

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1

Melhor Animação

O Grinch

Os Incríveis 2

Ilha dos Cachorros

Mirai

WiFi Ralph - Quebrando A Internet

Homem Aranha: No Aranhaverso

Melhor Filme de Ação

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

Deadpool 2

Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1

As Viúvas

Melhor Comédia

Podres de Ricos

Deadpool 2

A Morte de Stalin

A Favorita

A Noite do Jogo

Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Ator em Comédia

Christian Bale - Vice

Jason Bateman - A Noite do Jogo

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield - Sorry to Bother You

Melhor Atriz em Comédia

Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Olivia Colman - A Favorita

Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série

Rachel McAdams -A Noite do Jogo

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos

Melhor Filme de Sci-Fi/Terror

Aniquilação

Halloween

Hereditário

Um Lugar Silencioso

Suspiria

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Em Chamas

Cafarnaum

Guerra Fria

Roma

Assunto de Família

Melhor Canção

"All the Stars" - Pantera Negra

"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin

"Ill Fight" - RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

"Shallow" - Nasce Uma Estrela

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Kris Bowers - Green Book - O Guia

Nicholas Britell - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Alexandre Desplat - Ilha de Cachorros

Ludwig Göransson - Pantera Negra

Justin Hurwitz - O Primeiro Homem

Marc Shaiman - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Série Dramática

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna - Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden - Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter - Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys - The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen - Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts - Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell - The Americans (FX)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Richard Cabral - Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich - The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham - Homecoming (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Dina Shihabi - Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton - Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor - The Americans (FX)

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitts Creek (Pop)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover - Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney - Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing - Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes - Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf - The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry - Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts - Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor - Younger (TV Land)

Melhor Série Limitada

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Filme Feito Para A TV

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Notes From the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Melhor Ator em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton - Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon - The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern - The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith - Notes From the Field (HBO)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard - The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada

Ellen Burstyn - The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner - Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Melhor Série de Animação

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bobs Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)