'A Favorita' lidera indicações ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira, 10, os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards, prêmio conhecido por antecipar várias escolhas da Academia no Oscar. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 13 de janeiro de 2019.
A Favorita lidera o número de indicações, com 14, incluindo a de melhor filme; Pantera Negra vem logo atrás, com 12, seguido por O Primeiro Homem, O Retorno de Mary Poppins, Nasce uma Estrela e Vice, com nove indicações cada um; Roma tem 8.
Nas categorias de TV, a HBO e a Netflix lideram com 20 indicações, seguidas por FX (17), Amazon (12) e NBC (11). As séries com o maior número de indicações são The Americans (FX), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) e Escape at Dannemora (Showtime), com 5 cada.
O Critics' Choice Awards é organizado pela Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) e pela Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA).
Veja os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019
Melhor Filme
Pantera Negra
Infiltrado na Klan
A Favorita
O Primeiro Homem
Green Book - O Guia
Se A Rua Beale Falasse
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Roma
Nasce Uma Estrela
Vice
Melhor Ator
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela
Willem Dafoe - At Eternitys Gate
Ryan Gosling - O Primeiro Homem
Ethan Hawke - First Reformed
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia
Melhor Atriz
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Glenn Close - A Esposa
Toni Collette - Hereditário
Olivia Colman - A Favorita
Lady Gaga - Nasce Uma Estrela
Melissa McCarthy - Poderia Me Perdoar?
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Guia
Timothée Chalamet - Querido Menino
Adam Driver - Infiltrado Na Klan
Sam Elliott - Nasce Uma Estrela
Richard E. Grant -Poderia Me Perdoar?
Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Amy Adams - Vice
Claire Foy - O Primeiro Homem
Nicole Kidman - Boy Erased: Uma Verdade Anulada
Regina King - Se A Rua Beale Falasse
Emma Stone - A Favorita
Rachel Weisz -A Favorita
Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem
Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série
Thomasin McKenzie - Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould - Vida Selvagem
Millicent Simmonds - Um Lugar Silencioso
Amandla Stenberg - O Ódio que Você Semeia
Sunny Suljic - Mid90s
Melhor Elenco
Pantera Negra
Podres de Ricos
A Favorita
Vice
As Viúvas
Melhor Diretor
Damien Chazelle - O Primeiro Homem
Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia
Yorgos Lanthimos - A Favorita
Spike Lee - Infiltrado na Klan
Adam McKay - Vice
Melhor Roteiro Original
Bo Burnham - Oitava Série
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - A Favorita
Adam McKay - Vice
Paul Schrader - First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Pantera Negra
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty -Poderia Me Perdoar?
Barry Jenkins - Se A Rua Beale Falasse
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters - Nasce Uma Estrela
Josh Singer - O Primeiro Homem
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee -Infiltrado na Klan
Melhor fotografia
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
James Laxton - Se A Rua Beale Falasse
Matthew Libatique -Nasce Uma Estrela
Rachel Morrison - Pantera Negra
Robbie Ryan - A Favorita
Linus Sandgren - O Primeiro Homem
Melhor Design de Produção
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Pantera Negra
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez - Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman - Podres de Ricos
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - A Favorita
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - O Primeiro Homem
John Myhre, Gordon Sim - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Edição
Jay Cassidy - Nasce Uma Estrela
Hank Corwin - Vice
Tom Cross - O Primeiro Homem
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough - Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis - A Favorita
Joe Walker - As Viúvas
Melhor Figurino
Alexandra Byrne - Duas Rainhas
Ruth Carter - Pantera Negra
Julian Day - Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell - A Favorita
Sandy Powell - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Maquiagem
Pantera Negra
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Favorita
Duas Rainhas
Suspiria
Vice
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Pantera Negra
O Primeiro Homem
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout
Jogador Nº 1
Melhor Animação
O Grinch
Os Incríveis 2
Ilha dos Cachorros
Mirai
WiFi Ralph - Quebrando A Internet
Homem Aranha: No Aranhaverso
Melhor Filme de Ação
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Pantera Negra
Deadpool 2
Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout
Jogador Nº 1
As Viúvas
Melhor Comédia
Podres de Ricos
Deadpool 2
A Morte de Stalin
A Favorita
A Noite do Jogo
Sorry to Bother You
Melhor Ator em Comédia
Christian Bale - Vice
Jason Bateman - A Noite do Jogo
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia
John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield - Sorry to Bother You
Melhor Atriz em Comédia
Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Olivia Colman - A Favorita
Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série
Rachel McAdams -A Noite do Jogo
Charlize Theron - Tully
Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos
Melhor Filme de Sci-Fi/Terror
Aniquilação
Halloween
Hereditário
Um Lugar Silencioso
Suspiria
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Em Chamas
Cafarnaum
Guerra Fria
Roma
Assunto de Família
Melhor Canção
"All the Stars" - Pantera Negra
"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin
"Ill Fight" - RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
"Shallow" - Nasce Uma Estrela
"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Kris Bowers - Green Book - O Guia
Nicholas Britell - Se A Rua Beale Falasse
Alexandre Desplat - Ilha de Cachorros
Ludwig Göransson - Pantera Negra
Justin Hurwitz - O Primeiro Homem
Marc Shaiman - O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Série Dramática
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna - Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden - Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter - Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys - The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us (NBC)
Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen - Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts - Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell - The Americans (FX)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Richard Cabral - Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich - The Americans (FX)
Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff - The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham - Homecoming (Amazon)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Dina Shihabi - Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton - Westworld (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaids Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor - The Americans (FX)
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitts Creek (Pop)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover - Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney - Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing - Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes - Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf - The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry - Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts - Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor - Younger (TV Land)
Melhor Série Limitada
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
Melhor Filme Feito Para A TV
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
Notes From the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Melhor Ator em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Melhor Atriz em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada
Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Connie Britton - Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon - The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern - The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith - Notes From the Field (HBO)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada
Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard - The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada
Ellen Burstyn - The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner - Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins - Sharp Objects (HBO)
Melhor Série de Animação
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bobs Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)
